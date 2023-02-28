Be careful what you throw away, it could start a fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week a truck with the Rapid City’s solid waste collection was forced to dump hot garbage onto Minnesota Street.

More than likely, along the route, the driver picked up some garbage that included flammable materials.

There are many ways that one can be more mindful about what they throw away, but a major issue that people may not think of is how hot their garbage is when they throw it away. Throwing away hot garbage can lead to a “hot drop” of the material in the truck. This scenario can be dangerous for people along the route, as well as the garbage truck driver.

“It’s really about safety, said Ria Hannon, the outreach coordinator at Rapid City Solid Waste Disposal. “The safety of you guys at home with that garbage can being so close to your house or garage it can go up in flames there. Also our drivers, there’s hydraulic fluid and gasoline and lots of different automotive fluids in the garbage trucks. If that catches fire it can be an even bigger fire or an explosion so we just want to keep everyone safe.”

Another major concern is over devices that aren’t hot when you throw them away.

Devices like computers and cell phones contain lithium-ion batteries that are flammable and can’t be picked up by waste services. If you look at the battery, you’ll see a recycle symbol as well as lithium ion written underneath it. This helps to designate whether or not those can be picked up.

“And if they ever have questions on where to dispose of something whether it’s a hot item or not they can go to our website or just give us a call. It never hurts to double check,” said Hannon.

Next time you’re throwing away trash, consider exactly what is being thrown away.

