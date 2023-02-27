WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train sits waiting to transport coal from a Wyoming mine.
Heating homes to charging the country: Wyoming grapples with a teetering coal industry
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Driver killed in I-90 crash near Spearfish
Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
Noem hides guest list at state-owned cabin in Custer State Park

Latest News

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed
Daycare Dilemma
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
The celebration that was held at the Porcupine school in Pine Ridge emphasized honoring the...
Pine Ridge event remembering the ‘warriors’ of 1973