Unsettled weather early this week - breezy with isolated rain and snow showers.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A typical spring-like weather pattern is shaping up this week. Breezy, variably cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers. And as is typical with this type of pattern the best chance of rain and snow will be in the northern Black Hills and northeast Wyoming.

Temperatures will be near normal this week, with Wednesday being the coldest day behind a stronger cold front.

Quieter weather returns this weekend with near to slightly above normal temperatures.

