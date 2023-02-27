Sturgis man pleads not guilty on sexual exploitation charges

Lawton & Cates
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sturgis man pleaded not guilty to four federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bobby Allan Aldinger, 52, was previously indicted on charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, attempted receipt of child pornography, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Aldinger, according to a Department of Justice release, is accused of attempting to sexually exploit an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

A conviction on each of the above counts brings a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

