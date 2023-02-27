Snowfall for some tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern counties for much of the day tomorrow. The snow will begin to develop during the early afternoon tomorrow and impact the area during the evening tomorrow. The snow will clear out by Wednesday morning. Total accumulations will be around 2 to 4 inches for northern counties and up to an inch for the rest of our area. A Wind Advisory is in effect for southwestern South Dakota during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph at times. Calmer conditions are expected by Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures over the next 7-days will likely not change much with highs consistently around 40°.

