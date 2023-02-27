School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

"Everything is very strange and unusual and very creepy."
By Alexandra Parker, Chelsea Beimfohr and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:36 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF) - A Georgia mother is warning other parents after her 10-year-old daughter’s school bus driver allegedly entered the family’s home without permission.

Mother Cassi Cea says a man walked into her home last Monday afternoon and closed the door behind him. She had no idea who he was, but eventually, he told her he was her 10-year-old daughter’s bus driver, WANF reports.

When Cea started asking more questions, she says he ran out of the apartment.

“Every sick, twisted thought you can think of has gone through my head. ‘Who is this man? Why was he here? Did he expect to find my daughter?’” Cea said. “Who just walks into somebody’s house and shuts the door behind them? I’ve never met this man in my entire life. He’s only been the bus driver for about two months.”

The bus driver, identified by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office as Gogineni Rayudu, is charged with first-degree burglary and loitering, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant also states this may have been the third time Rayudu has been to the residence in the last month.

Cea says the bus driver was wearing gloves and a “military” kilt when he allegedly showed up at the family’s home.

“Everything is very strange and unusual and very creepy. This man is picking up our children,” Cea said.

The concerned mother is now warning other parents about what happened and asking the school district for answers on this man’s background.

“You know the bus route, but you don’t know who is taking home your kids. And that’s what’s even scarier. So, if anything comes about this, it’s like we need to know who’s taking home our children. I know my kid’s never getting on a bus, like no way,” Cea said.

The Cobb County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

