Pet of the Week- Meet Thumper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thumper is a 3-year-old female Australian-Koolie mix, who loves getting pets from her human friends.

Her potential owners won’t have to spend a lot of money on toys, as snacks and a good walk are all it takes to keep her content. She has a lot of energy and is described as active and adventurous. If you’re looking to hike and explore with a friend, look no further.

Because Thumper loves to play with other animals, it’s best she go to a home where she will have friends to play with.

Her adoption fee is $225 and people can visit her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills Monday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.