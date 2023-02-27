Pet of the Week- Meet Thumper

Snacks and walk are all it takes to keep Thumper happy.
Snacks and walk are all it takes to keep Thumper happy.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thumper is a 3-year-old female Australian-Koolie mix, who loves getting pets from her human friends.

Her potential owners won’t have to spend a lot of money on toys, as snacks and a good walk are all it takes to keep her content. She has a lot of energy and is described as active and adventurous. If you’re looking to hike and explore with a friend, look no further.

Because Thumper loves to play with other animals, it’s best she go to a home where she will have friends to play with.

Her adoption fee is $225 and people can visit her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills Monday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train sits waiting to transport coal from a Wyoming mine.
Heating homes to charging the country: Wyoming grapples with a teetering coal industry
Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
Driver killed in I-90 crash near Spearfish
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Noem hides guest list at state-owned cabin in Custer State Park

Latest News

South Dakota House approves Rapid City women’s prison funds
Shorty is one of the dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
There’s never been a better time to help a dog find it’s forever home
Sturgis man pleads not guilty on sexual exploitation charges
Meade County Sheriff's Office seizes animals from Box Elder property.
Horses taken from Box Elder property due to ‘neglect and abuse’