A Black Hills family speaks out on the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and some Ukrainians in Rapid City honored that Saturday.

An ongoing war has left many families devastated. The hardships have caused many of them to flee from their home country.

”People did not expect to be two day’s in line there when they cross the border so we got diapers and supplies to help out the families, but they had the food and had to sleep outside,” said Rapid City Ukrainian resident, Iryna Nahorna.

Nahorna encourages everyone to uplift those still affected by the War.

