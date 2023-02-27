An unstable weather pattern sets up this week.

A cold front will move into the region tonight bringing in wind gusts and the chance for light snow throughout the week.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Black ice will be a concern once again for tonight and into early tomorrow morning as temperatures in some locations will be at or below freezing.

A cold front will roll in tonight dropping temperatures into the 30s as well as bringing some light snow back into the area with higher amounts in the Black Hills of Wyoming and for the northern Black Hills of South Dakota trace to an inch of snow is but with winds zero to trace is more likely.

Light Snow will linger into early Monday morning. Monday’s highs will dip because of the cold front with temperatures ranging from the 30s to the low 40s with winds coming from the northwest with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. After this cold front moves through an unsettled pattern sets up that will bring chances for flurries and gusty winds for the rest of the week however temperatures will mostly stay seasonable.

Tuesday highs will range into the 30s to 40s with gusty conditions persisting. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we could also see the chance for light rain and snow showers. After Wednesday we look to stay mostly quiet with small weak systems possibly bringing flurries to our area with highs remaining near normal.

