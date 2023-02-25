Friday Night Frenzy, February 24, Part 2
Christian boys battle Bison, Stevens girls take on Washington
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final game of the regular season, the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team hosted Hot Springs in a much-anticipated showdown. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls looked to avoid their third-straight loss as they traveled to Sioux Falls to tip-off against the Washington Warriors. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
