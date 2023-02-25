5 killed in medical aircraft crash in Nevada, officials say

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.
Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.(MGN)
By Steve Timko, Mike Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:36 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Five people were killed when a Care Flight medical aircraft crashed Friday night in Nevada, according to REMSA Health.

The emergency medical services provider said the five people on board, which included the pilot, a flight nurse, paramedic, patient and family member, did not survive the crash.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was initially reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. near Stagecoach, Nevada.

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found the Care Flight aircraft at about 11:15 p.m.

REMSA Health identified the plane as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft with tail number N273SM.

“Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies,” REMSA Health shared in a statement online.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and REMSA Health said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the aircraft crash.

Stagecoach is approximately 40 miles east of Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in I-90 crash near Spearfish
A Solid Waste trash collection driver was forced to dump a load onto Minnesota Street after...
Rapid City garbage truck dumps hot trash onto street
Arnson Absolu was given three life sentences without parole, following his conviction in the...
Absolu draws 3 life sentences for triple homicide
The NEMO 500 Outhouse Races & Chili Cookoff takes place at the NEMO Guest Ranch.
16th Annual NEMO 500 Outhouse Races comes to the Black Hills
RCAS looks at closing Canyon Lake Elementary School

Latest News

A driver narrowly escaped after the parking structure collapsed under the weight of snow.
2 cars crushed in Wisconsin parking garage collapse
The prom experience can cost more than $1,000 but the Free Prom Dress Drive can help students...
Making a night to remember a little more affordable
Financial experts say that unspent gift cards are like giving a company money for nothing.
Americans hold tons of cash in unspent gift cards
Freezing temperatures can cause damage to your home's pipes, especially in homes with crawl...
A little attention can save you hundreds of dollars in home repairs