Much nicer weather for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will still be cold, but they won’t be as cold as the last two nights. Highs tomorrow will be a lot warmer with much of our area getting into the 30s, and some may even see highs in the 40s. Sunday will be even nicer with lower 50s possible for some. In general, we are looking very calm for the next 7-days with dry weather and temperatures near average.

