A little attention can save you hundreds of dollars in home repairs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Freezing temperatures can cause damage to your home’s pipes, especially for homes with crawl spaces.

“The crawl space might be insulated from the outside but if there’s no heat in the crawl space itself, then over an extended period of freezing weather and below-freezing weather your crawl space could get cold enough that your pipes would freeze inside there,” said Joe Farrell, a plumber in Rapid City.

Heating your crawl space can be inexpensive as well. A good way to regulate the temperature of the pipes is by wrapping them in insulated tape specifically made for this application. Additionally, pipes closer to the outside of a home are at greater risk to freeze. Farrell recommends opening cabinets close to sinks and pipes to help provide warm air during sub-zero temperatures.

Another potential problem is the spigot on the outside of a house.

“Your hose bibs, if you leave your hoses connected to them and they’re not able to drain properly they can burst, and you won’t know till the spring or summer till you turn them on to water your lawn,” said Farrell

If a pipe does freeze, Farrell recommends heating it with tape or a heating gun. He also says opening all the faucets in the home will help reduce the pressure on the frozen section, helping prevent a leak.

These tips could help you save money as the average cost to fix a burst pipe is around $500.

