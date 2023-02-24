HealthWatch- Fall in love with cardio

Having a proper diet and exercise are some ways to promote good heart health.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - February is Heart Health Month and some ways to maintain a healthy heart is through proper exercise and diet. YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some moves that’s sure to get the heart racing.

“With this month’s February HealthWatch, we’re going to show more love to cardio, simple easy cardio routine. Do each move for 20 seconds before we move on to the next block,” said Craig.

“We’re going to start with a skater, cause it’s chilly outside, we’re skating, side to side. You can go as fast as you like. Then we’re going to add that tap to where we’re going down a little bit further. Then we’re going to hold that curtsy lunge. You’re going to do each of those moves for 20 seconds before moving on to the next one.

“The next one we’re going to squat jump, then we’re going to add forward jump to it, and then we’re going to add that hold. So, the first one that we’re going to do for 20 seconds is just a squat jump, squat down, jump up. Then we’re going to jump forward, run back, jump forward, run back finally 20 seconds jump forward land and hold that squat, then come back. Balance!

“Third one is we’re going to lunge to one side, stand tall. After 20 seconds of lunging, we’re going to add that knee. After 20 seconds of the knee, we’re going to add that hold, then we’re going to switch to the other side, lunge, add the knee, and finally add the hold.

“Going through that two or three times, that will definitely get the heart rate up high,” she said.

