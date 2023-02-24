Driver killed in I-90 crash near Spearfish

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 40-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 90, east of Spearfish.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, he was driving eastbound on I-90 when he lost control of his pickup, crossed over the media, and hit the concrete overpass for Exit 17.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
U-Haul crashes into Rapid City apartment.
A Rapid City resident had an unusual surprise outside her home
Gov. Kristi Noem testifies in favor of HB 1075, a bill to repeal the state grocery tax.
Democrats blame Noem for failure of grocery tax bill
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
All sections of I-90 and I-29 open across South Dakota
Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Speed and weather combine to cause truck crash

Latest News

Less than a half-dozen vehicles had to be ticketed and towed during the overnight snow removal...
Downtown Rapid City streets cleared of snow overnight
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a new independent feature film is set to...
Premiering at the Elks Theatre: The Year Of The Dog
FEBRUARY IS HEART HEALTH MONTH, AND SOME WAYS TO MAINTAIN A HEALTHY HEART IS THROUGH PROPER...
HEALTH WATCH
FIVE OF NOEM'S PROPOSALS MET RELATIVELY QUICK DEFEATS... THE TWO BIGGEST BEING TO CUT THE...
GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AGENDA