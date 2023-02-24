Biden to draw health care contrast with GOP in Virginia

President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to draw a contrast between his health care priorities and those of congressional Republicans at a Virginia event next week in advance of his 2024 budget proposals.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would use the Virginia Beach event Tuesday to criticize Republicans for demanding concessions for raising the nation’s borrowing limit, while tying the GOP to policy proposals that he says would raise health care prices.

The event is part of his persistent effort to paint Republicans as extreme as he prepares to mount a reelection bid in 2024.

Americans “deserve to know what Republicans are looking to cut, given that in countless previous budgets they have repeatedly proposed devastating cuts to essential programs like the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, which are lowering costs for tens of millions of Americans,” Jean-Pierre said.

Some Republicans have called for repealing Democrats’ 2022 climate change and health care bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that capped insulin costs at $35 per month for seniors on Medicare and instituted measures meant to bring drug prices down.

Biden, meanwhile, has promised that his budget, coming early next month, would include plans that would cut the deficit by $2 trillion, though he has yet to reveal the details of the proposal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
U-Haul crashes into Rapid City apartment.
A Rapid City resident had an unusual surprise outside her home
Gov. Kristi Noem testifies in favor of HB 1075, a bill to repeal the state grocery tax.
Democrats blame Noem for failure of grocery tax bill
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
All sections of I-90 and I-29 open across South Dakota
Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Speed and weather combine to cause truck crash

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he’ll await details
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock...
Fed’s rate hikes likely to cause a recession, research says
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mt., listens to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify before a Senate...
Montana man charged for threats to Sen. Jon Tester
James Abourezk, shown here when he served as a U.S. senator from South Dakota, has entered...
Former US Senator Abourezk is in hospice care
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case