16th Annual NEMO 500 Outhouse Races comes to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The NEMO 500 Outhouse Races & Chili Cookoff is one of a kind to the Black Hills. The race takes place at the NEMO Guest Ranch, owned by Troy and Willie Saye who open their ranch to host this unique race.

This exciting event consists of a 5-man crew with team members navigating the makeshift outhouse around a short slope with one team member sitting on the outhouse toilet seat. It’s quite a sight to see. This is a fun event that pits racing teams against each other pushing a pseudo outhouse around a snowy track. Spectators come from around the Black Hills to participate or just to watch and cheer their teams on.

It kicks off on Saturday, February 25th with the chili cook-off starting at 10 am and the races following at 1 pm. This is a fundraiser benefiting the NAJA Shrine Transportation Fund. This fund helps pay transportation costs to transport our 700-plus children to their medical appointments. Please watch the full interview for more information and click on the link to register for the event.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.