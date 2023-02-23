Wedding bells will ring at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn for the Black Hills Wedding Market

A wedding showcase for brides-to-be returns to Rapid City
By Alena Neves
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Can you hear the sound of wedding bells? All brides and brides-to-be are invited to the fourth annual Black Hills Wedding Market showcase, says Justina Kruse, an organizer for the extravaganza.

The bridal event is Sunday, March 5, at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn. Brides will be able to mingle with the best wedding professionals in the bridal business. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kruse says to expect to see quite an assortment of food and drinks while you peruse the many bridal vendors and a fashion show along with many prizes to win. Admission for the event is $5.

