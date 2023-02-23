Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss

Experts: Work with creditors to seek out hardship plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Despite the US Department of Commerce (DOC) reporting the lowest unemployment rate in 54 years (3.4%), financial experts said having a plan in place can help you get through an unexpected layoff.

According to a 2019 Harris Poll, 40% of US workers have been laid off or fired at some point in their career.

“The roof over your head, whether you are a renter or a home buyer, is going to be most important in the event of a layoff,” said Jackie Boies with Money Management International.

Boies had tips for how to navigate an unemployment phase:

  • Make contact with anyone to whom you owe money and let them know your situation
  • Ask creditors if they have hardship plans available
  • Research to see if your credit card has insurance to cover payments during your unemployment
  • Ask your mortgage holder or landlord if they have relief plans available
  • Remember to follow up on any plans discussed

If you still need help or are feeling overwhelmed, Boies said a credit counselor can provide a valuable, impartial perspective and help you make practical decisions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has advice on how to find and vet a credit counseling service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Speed and weather combine to cause truck crash
Police have cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three...
Police search for person who fired shots in North Rapid
Belle Fourche City Hall
A small Northern Hills town is expanding with new businesses
Wrestlers from dozens of South Dakota schools are hitting the mat to compete in the state...
The Monument preps for wrestling tournament early for storm

Latest News

FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
For 25 years, companies and organizations have come together for the Black Hills Regional Job...
25th Annual Black Hills regional job fair returns to Rapid City
Justina Kruse joined Alena Neves on Good Morning BlackHills to talk about the annual Black...
Wedding bells will ring at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn for the Black Hills Wedding Market
Piper the cat is back with her owner after she went missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip
(photo courtesy Black Hills State University)
BHSU Center for Exceptionalism shelved by SD Legislature