Snowfall makes traveling a challenge

The Black Hills is no stranger to extreme wintery weather(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills is no stranger to extreme wintery weather and one airport shuttle driver explains why the weather doesn’t affect him or his profession.

“I’m from Alaska and grew up in Minnesota; this ranks right up there, you know, yeah, oh yeah, and I’m from the Anchorage area, so I’m used to it,” said Shuttle driver Daniel Beckman.

Because of the weather, Beckman didn’t need to bring people to the airport but could still pick up those lucky enough to touch down in Rapid City.

If traveling, allow extra time to get to your destination safely or wait until road conditions improve.

