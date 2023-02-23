Rapid City’s street division asks people to give snowplows space

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Street Division has been working to clean up the roads even with Jack Frost continuing to put up a snowy fight.

About 22 crew members on the day shift worked to keep the roads clean, and about six members covered the night shift. The focus of the street division was to clean the main roads and help keep traffic moving smoothly. Even with crews plowing the roads at three to four-hour intervals, the snow piled up by the time they hit the streets again.

“The day crew has been out since four o’clock plowing. We’ll stick around until six, seven o’clock tonight. Give them a little break, the night crew will come back in and then we’ll relentlessly plow until we can break back into the residences,” said Rapid City’s street maintenance Jeremy Cahill. “Our priorities right now are the main lines collectors and hills.”

According to the street division, two to three inches pile up during that interval of time.

They’re also asking people to watch out for the plow as hazardous road conditions make it easy for an accident to happen. If travel is not necessary, don’t risk the trip.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, please keep you and your family safe. The other thing is if you do, and you’re around our plows, give Us a lot of space. They’ll hit hard packs, slide all over the place, sometimes we slide into you sometimes you slide into us we damage your cars or whatever, we’ll be down that plow or possibly two plows for an hour at least when we’re not working,” said Cahill.

Staying safe around a snowplow

Keep a safe distance from the snowplow

If you are behind a snowplow, stay about five to ten car lengths away

Maintain a safe speed

Don’t attempt to pass a snowplow

Turn on your headlights that way you are visible to the snowplow driver

A snowplow can weigh over 48,000 pounds, which is about 15 times more than the average vehicle. So usually, when a smaller vehicle collides with one, it is the person in the smaller vehicle that sustains the serious injuries.

