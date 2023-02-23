Rapid City reminder on snow shoveling policy after weather changes

Rapid City reminds people to shovel their snow before it becomes a nuisance.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the accumulation of snow on the ground comes the tedious task of digging out.

For some, it might seem as easy as just shoveling the snow into the street. You might want to think twice before putting it there.

“When it comes to the snow, push it out onto the grassy areas but don’t push it out onto the road, don’t push it out to the neighbors’ sidewalks, and so forth because it can melt and turn to ice, complicating the problem,” said Rapid City’s communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

According to a Rapid City ordinance, when the snow and ice can’t be removed from the sidewalk because it is frozen, the owner needs to spread an anti-freezing material to prevent the area from becoming slippery and potentially dangerous. Plus, getting ahead of shoveling will make it easier to deal with when it stops snowing.

“After the snow concludes, city policy is that you have about 24 hours to get out and get that snow cleared out; and that ice cleared out. It is a liability issue and a public safety issue, and any liability will rush back with the owners. So, make plans now to get out and get ahead of it,” explained Shoemaker.

While the cold might be a nuisance to deal with, having a huge mound of snow to clean could be even worse. According to Consumer Reports, to make it easier on yourself, try shoveling in layers or using a snowblower if you have one.

