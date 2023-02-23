Rapid City calls for downtown snow alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the second time this season, Rapid City issues a downtown snow alert, warning vehicle owners that they can’t park overnight in a four-block area.

Street crews will plow curb-to-curb in the multi-block boundary area of Fifth Street to West Boulevard and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street, from 2 to 8 a.m. Friday.

If a vehicle is left in this area, it will be ticketed and towed. During the December snow alert, Rapid City towed more than 30 cars.

