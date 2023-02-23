Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law, officials say

South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - South Carolina officials said a newborn baby was surrendered safely to a hospital on Monday under Daniel’s Law.

The Department of Social Services said the baby boy was left at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and accepted under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The newborn was born on Feb. 19 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at the time of his birth, according to officials.

WHNS reports the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services took custody of the infant upon discharge from the hospital and placed him in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing for the baby will be held on April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court.

Those interested in the hearing can contact the Spartanburg Family Court at 864-596-2588 or the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services at 864-596-3001.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Speed and weather combine to cause truck crash
Police have cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three...
Police search for person who fired shots in North Rapid
Belle Fourche City Hall
A small Northern Hills town is expanding with new businesses
Wrestlers from dozens of South Dakota schools are hitting the mat to compete in the state...
The Monument preps for wrestling tournament early for storm

Latest News

FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
For 25 years, companies and organizations have come together for the Black Hills Regional Job...
25th Annual Black Hills regional job fair returns to Rapid City
Justina Kruse joined Alena Neves on Good Morning BlackHills to talk about the annual Black...
Wedding bells will ring at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn for the Black Hills Wedding Market
Piper the cat is back with her owner after she went missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip
(photo courtesy Black Hills State University)
BHSU Center for Exceptionalism shelved by SD Legislature