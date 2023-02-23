Mixology at Home - Sidecar

The Sidecar is a refreshing cocktail thanks to a bartender at Harry's New York Bar in Paris.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When we order drinks such as the Mimosa, Between the Sheets and Death in the Afternoon, many of us believe these are American cocktails. But really, they are from across the pond.

So, it makes sense to celebrate World Bartender Day (Friday, Feb. 24). some of our great Prohibition-era cocktails were created by European bartenders serving ex-pat Americans in Paris, Rome, and London.

So here is a 1920s cocktail, the Sidecar. It first appeared at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris!

The Sidecar is a classic cognac cocktail. Two parts cognac, one part Cointreau (I did not have that for Mixology, so we substitute triple sec), and one part freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Cognac
  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 1 oz freshly squeezed lemon
  • Orange twist for garnish

Pour ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake to mix and chill, strain into a cocktail glass; garnish with the orange twist. A coupe glass is better for presentation but as always, use what you have.

Some other notables from Paris include the Boulevardier (Harry’s), the French 75 (also Harry’s), Mimosa (this time the Ritz in Paris), Between the Sheets (Harry’s, maybe not), Death in the Afternoon (from the Ritz bar, named after Ernest Hemingway, a regular patron),

