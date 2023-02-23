D.C. home to ‘Ugliest Building in America’ as bi-partisan bill aims to diversify federal architecture

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - They say only an architect could love it.

The FBI building in Washington D.C., was just voted ugliest building in the United States from a survey by BuildWorld.

Constructed in 1975, the behemoth brutalist structure has been an eyesore on Pennsylvania Avenue for decades, taking up 2 million square feet. It’s also crumbling.

Now lawmakers are trying to change the rules around architecture for federal buildings.

“All buildings don’t need to look the same,” said Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) “They don’t have the same function, and they aren’t located in the same place.”

Titus is trying to pass a bill that would give more power to local architects and governments in designing their federal buildings.

“New Mexico compared to New England. Those are very different histories and styles and populations. So the building that is the federal building that represents government for the people should reflect what the people have experienced and would like to see,” said Titus.

The bill is in response to an executive order made by President Trump in 2020.

“The previous administration wanted to set the standard that they would all be neoclassical. Now I’m thinking we don’t want everything to look like Mar-A-Lago,” said Titus.

But what do the people want?

We asked some architecture experts their thoughts on the FBI building.

“It’s very weird coloring” said 9-year-old Asher.

“We need some blues or pinks, or reds or greens” chimed in 9-year-old Gus.

“If they put some Giant waterslides and some bungee jumping stuff I think that’d be fantastic” said Scott Massey of upstate New York.

The bill has bi-partisan and bi-cameral support, and are hoping to get it through this congress.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Speed and weather combine to cause truck crash
Police have cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three...
Police search for person who fired shots in North Rapid
Belle Fourche City Hall
A small Northern Hills town is expanding with new businesses
Wrestlers from dozens of South Dakota schools are hitting the mat to compete in the state...
The Monument preps for wrestling tournament early for storm

Latest News

FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
For 25 years, companies and organizations have come together for the Black Hills Regional Job...
25th Annual Black Hills regional job fair returns to Rapid City
Justina Kruse joined Alena Neves on Good Morning BlackHills to talk about the annual Black...
Wedding bells will ring at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn for the Black Hills Wedding Market
Piper the cat is back with her owner after she went missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip
(photo courtesy Black Hills State University)
BHSU Center for Exceptionalism shelved by SD Legislature