Dangers of snow shoveling

A man shoveling snow in the morning
A man shoveling snow in the morning(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A study in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine found that about 11-thousand people a year die from snow shoveling-related incidents. About two thousand of those are heart-related.

Shoveling snow uses arm muscles that are not used on a daily basis, all while one’s legs remain relatively still. This has the potential for blood to pool in lower parts of the body, allowing less blood and oxygen to reach the heart.

“That’s probably true if you haven’t been exercising and you aren’t prepared for it. I’m 81 years old and I expect to be doin’ it ten years from now,” said a homeowner.

Many people echoed this sentiment, explaining they feel an issue like this should be examined on an individual basis

“It’s individual, ya know I’m old enough… you get about the age where it’s eh I don’t mind the cold so I don’t really care,” another homeowner added.

Some people don’t think it’s an age issue.

“As far as when you’re going to stop or if you think you should stop I think that’s completely up to the person ya know. If you’re at risk for a heart attack any physical action is gonna do it but I think there’s something about doing it while you’re young and making sure you’re using it that might help ya know I think to each their own,” a young person shoveling said.

While the findings of the American Journal are concerning, many people in Rapid City believe they are taking the necessary precaution to avoid most if not all risk associated with the seasonal activity.

