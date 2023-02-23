Cold weather will continue tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a Wind Chill Warning in effect for Northwestern South Dakota and a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the rest of our area until 9am tomorrow morning. Wind chills could drop to as low as -35 to -40 degrees overnight. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Wind chills will improve slightly tomorrow afternoon, but the wind chills will still be below zero for some areas. Much nicer weather is expected over the weekend.

