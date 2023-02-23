Cold weather will continue tonight

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a Wind Chill Warning in effect for Northwestern South Dakota and a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the rest of our area until 9am tomorrow morning. Wind chills could drop to as low as -35 to -40 degrees overnight. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Wind chills will improve slightly tomorrow afternoon, but the wind chills will still be below zero for some areas. Much nicer weather is expected over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Speed and weather combine to cause truck crash
Police have cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three...
Police search for person who fired shots in North Rapid
Belle Fourche City Hall
A small Northern Hills town is expanding with new businesses
Wrestlers from dozens of South Dakota schools are hitting the mat to compete in the state...
The Monument preps for wrestling tournament early for storm

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Bitterly cold today with snow-packed roads
Snow will clear by morning
Snow will clear out by tomorrow morning
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Bitterly cold and snowy today
Cold temperatures as well
Heavy snowfall overnight and tomorrow