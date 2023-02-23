The Block 5 project will officially start in early March

Block 5 project
Block 5 project(KOTA/KEVN)
By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Block 5 development project in downtown Rapid City finally has an official start date. The project which was supposed to begin last September will break ground in early March.

The building will include a retail component, and a hotel complete with convention space. It will also include apartments, as well as parking containing more than 300 spots.

Fencing for the 10-story building will be set up on March 6th, closing down 6th Street from Saint Joseph Street to the alley. This will also limit parking on the right side of Saint Joseph Street closest to the construction site.

“So our plan is to start the initial staging kind of mobilization in march, fencing will go up things like that. And then probably around June is when vertical progress, the building will start coming out of the ground. And overall it’ll be about a 2-year construction timeline,” said Luke Jessen, vice president of development with Lloyd Companies.

The project was originally delayed due to financial issues.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Speed and weather combine to cause truck crash
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Checking road conditions before you travel is the safest way to get to your destination.
What the SDDOT wants you to know before you decide to travel
Police have cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three...
Police search for person who fired shots in North Rapid
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
UPDATE: More stretches of I-90, I-29 close, no travel advisories issued across South Dakota