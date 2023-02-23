Bitterly cold today with snow-packed roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although the snow has mostly ended, roads are snow covered and very slippery for the morning commute, and likely longer.

It will remain dangerously cold today with temperatures below zero for much, if not all of the day. Wind chills will remain in the -10s to -20s. Plenty of clouds will linger and with temperatures below zero, it will be tough to see much of an improvement in road conditions. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this morning due to wind chills of -25 to -35 degrees, which can cause frostbite on exposed flesh in 30 minutes or less, so it’s best to limit outdoor time today.

A few light flurries will be possible tonight, but skies will be partly cloudy for Friday. Highs will not be as cold, with temperatures making it into the double digits above zero!

The warming trend will continue going into the weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday and possibly some 40s for Sunday! Plenty of sunshine is expected to begin the weekend but clouds will increase Sunday afternoon.

A few light snow showers are possible Sunday night and again Tuesday night into Wednesday next week, but impacts will be minimal. Highs will range from the 30s to the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

