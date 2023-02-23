25th Annual Black Hills regional job fair returns to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For 25 years, companies and organizations have come together for the Black Hills Regional Job Fair to connect with job seekers in the Rapid City area.

Jeff Wangen, a Farmers Insurance Agency owner and job fair organizer, recommends that job seekers come well-prepared with a proper resume, and a cover letter and dressed professionally. He also says that job seekers may get interviewed on the spot so come prepared and remember that first impressions are very important to the interview process.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Black Hills job fair and will return to The Monument in Rushmore Hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 1.

