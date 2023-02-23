25th Annual Black Hills regional job fair returns to Rapid City

KOTA Territory News along with KEVN will be platinum sponsors of this year’s job fair
By Alena Neves
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For 25 years, companies and organizations have come together for the Black Hills Regional Job Fair to connect with job seekers in the Rapid City area.

Jeff Wangen, a Farmers Insurance Agency owner and job fair organizer, recommends that job seekers come well-prepared with a proper resume, and a cover letter and dressed professionally. He also says that job seekers may get interviewed on the spot so come prepared and remember that first impressions are very important to the interview process.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Black Hills job fair and will return to The Monument in Rushmore Hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 1.

Please watch the video link for more information and to sign up for the job fair.

