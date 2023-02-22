Speed and weather combine to cause truck crash

Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an apartment building.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Wednesday morning a U-Haul truck crashed into an apartment building after the driver lost control on snow- an ice-packed North 5th Street.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, the driver was traveling south on 5th Street when the driver lost control of the truck, jumped the median, hit a pickup truck, and then went over a retaining wall, coming to rest between the wall and an apartment building.

The driver of the U-Haul was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver and a person in the apartment, Dianne Pepin, were not injured.

Dianne talked to KEVN Black Hills Fox News about her experience. That story airs tonight at 6.

A U-Haul truck lost control on 5th Street, hit this pickup, and then went into an apartment...
A U-Haul truck lost control on 5th Street, hit this pickup, and then went into an apartment building.(Cyle Clark)

