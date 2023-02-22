Snow will clear out by tomorrow morning

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the evening. Snow showers will really break up after sunset, and then by tomorrow morning most of our area will be dry. Accumulation from now going forward will be around 1 to 3 inches for Rapid City and the Black Hills. 3 to 5 inches is still expected for eastern and northern counties. Northeast Wyoming will only see about 1 to 2 inches. Cold temperatures are going to continue with wind chills once again in the -20s during the morning and afternoon tomorrow. Friday morning is going to be just as cold, but the wind chills will finally be back above zero by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be a lot better by the weekend.

