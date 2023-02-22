RCPD at an active incident in North Rapid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are currently at an active incident in the neighborhood of North Maple Street and Surfwood Drive.

The incident began a little before 2 p.m. They have some of the area cordoned off.

At this time, there is no information confirming what the situation involves. We have a reporter on the scene and will post details as soon as they are available.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.