New Bridge being built by SD DOT in St. Onge

bridge
bridge(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Expect construction starting next Feb. 27. The South Dakota Department of Transportation will work on bridges on Saint Onge Rd.

The work will consist of replacing two bridges over False Bottom Creek that were built in the 1950s. Bridges are inspected either every year or every two years, depending on the age of the structure. This $3.9 million project was funded by the federal highway administration as well as other agencies.

“What we will be doing is creating two temporary diversion roads around the existing bridge and then building brand new bridges that will be put in place on the St. Onge road,” said Belle Fourche Project Engineer Larry Cyr for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The completion date for the project is Oct. 27.

