Interstate 90 closure extended from Mitchell to Vivian

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Vivian to Mitchell was closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. This is exit 212 to 332. Mitchell to Sioux Falls was closed Tuesday night.

The DOT advises drivers to plan accordingly and seek hotel accommodations at Murdo or Pierre. There is limited truck parking in Vivian.

I 90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota state line, as well as I 29 to North Dakota, is also closed.

No travel advisories are in place for many secondary highways across the state. This is due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibility. DOT says that drivers should not try to use secondary roads to avoid interstate closures.

The DOT, at the time of this post, doesn’t have a timeline for reopening the interstates.

For the latest on road conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.