16-year-old Black rodeo queen is breaking barriers

Morissa Hall, a 16-year-old Black cowgirl, is breaking barriers and inspiring kids. (Source: WUSA)
By Bruce Leshan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYLAND (WUSA) – Morissa Hall, a 16-year-old Black cowgirl, is breaking barriers and inspiring kids.

“I compete in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping,” Hall said.

The teen has twice been named the Maryland State Rodeo Queen and is the first African American to win consecutive titles.

She convinced her dad to buy her a horse in middle school by getting straight A’s 16 times in a row, but competition didn’t start well.

Hall came in last place in every event.

Her dad told her to cowgirl up, and within a year, she and her horse took off.

“Then we just clicked, and we won all around champion, pole barrel reserve champion,” Hall said.

Her dad was inspired by Bill Pickett, a legendary Black cowboy often barred from competing in white rodeos.

“It’s nice to show that we are here and we’re killing it. I just want to be an inspiration to other young people and other minorities,” Hall said.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
SD DOT closing portions of I-29, I-90 Tuesday night due to winter storm
Salt brine is more effective as a preventative liquid rather than a reactive liquid.
A liquid more efficient than rock salt is sprayed on roads before a snowstorm
Checking road conditions before you travel is the safest way to get to your destination.
What the SDDOT wants you to know before you decide to travel
Man killed in crash with snowplow near Sheridan, Wyo.
Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Opening restaurants in Rapid City can be tough

Latest News

An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
Morissa Hall has twice been named the Maryland State Rodeo Queen and is the first African...
16-year-old Black rodeo queen is breaking barriers
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the "Bucharest 9" in Poland on Wednesday.
Biden meets with 'Bucharest 9,' talks about Putin