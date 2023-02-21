Noem releases poll in support of grocery tax cut

A poll released by Gov. Kristi Noem shows overwhelming support to rid the state of a grocery tax.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem released a poll Monday that showed support for cutting South Dakota’s grocery tax. This comes a day before the state House Committee on Appropriations will debate House Bill 1075.

The poll, conducted by Front Porch Strategies for South Dakota Strong Leadership PAC, reportedly shows bipartisan support (75 percent) for eliminating the tax on groceries.

Of the 653 people surveyed Feb. 16-18, 93 percent said they are “significantly impacted” by rising inflation. The poll also states that 85 percent of South Dakotans say their grocery bill has increased by over $50 dollars when compared to 2020.

There has been some debate about cutting other taxes, rather than the tax on groceries.

In this poll, grocery tax cuts are still more popular than other cuts, such as property tax. The poll states that 58 percent prefer eliminating the grocery tax; 29 percent opt for property tax; and 3 percent want a reduction in the overall sales tax rate.

Editor’s Note: We put our own survey on the KOTA TV homepage concerning what tax you would like to eliminate. You do have to scroll down halfway through the homepage to reach the poll.

