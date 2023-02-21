New dining options offered at Black Hills State University

BHSU students have new dining options now.
(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - College students left Black Hills State in December only to return to a culinary surprise, more dining options.

The start of the 2023 semester meant new upgrades for students at Black Hills State University with renovated dining services brought in over Christmas break. The dining services offered include a relocated Einstein Brothers Bagels in the E.Y. Berry Library-Learning Center, a new U-Cook station in The Hive cafeteria, and the Union Coffee shop which offers Starbucks Coffee through the “We Proudly Serve Starbucks” program.

But those weren’t the only changes.

“So we added some vending machines type machines over in the resident hall, the La Bread machine, the Yo Kai Machine, and a serenade Starbucks single coffee machine. Each of those machines offers some snacks and some items for the students in the resident hall,” says Debbie Liddick, assistant director for facilities and sustainability at Black Hills State.

The new U-Cook program allows students to cook for themselves, offering a new variety of meal options for students, whether it be breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

“The U-Cook station is, they have some fresh food, vegetables, pasta, sauces, and they can sautee. There are six burners in there so the students are able to cook their own meals,” Liddick continues.

The idea for the renovations had been in the works for months, construction beginning as soon as classes were released in December. The reason for the renovations came from the takeover of dining facilities by Sodexo in July, but ultimately the new facilities and dining options will benefit students by offering a wider variety and healthier options for food.

“This is actually something that’s been about a year in progress. A year or go or so we started talking with Sodexo who is our new dining room supplier we were looking for some other options we could have for the students here on campus,” finishes Mike Overbey, the assistant facility director at Black Hills State.

The dining services are now being offered to all Black Hills State University students.

