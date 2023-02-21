Mann killed in crash with snowplow near Sheridan, Wyo.

(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 29-year-old Colorado man who was a passenger in a Jeep, died because of injuries suffered in a crash with a snowplow south of Sheridan, Wyo., Sunday.

Zachary J. Nicholson succumbed to his injuries at Sheridan County Memorial Hospital. Nicholson was from Colorado Springs.

The crash happened Sunday morning when a Sheridan County snowplow driven by Carl E. Schleichardt turned onto WY-335 from Knode Road and crashed into the Jeep. According to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Schleichardt did not see the Jeep when he turned.

The Jeep was driven by Kimberly A. Flynn.The Highway Patrol says the crash investigation is still ongoing.

