Heavy snowfall overnight and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Heavy snow is expected for not just our area, but a lot of the Midwest and Rocky Mountain region. Winter Storm Warnings extend all the way west to the higher elevations of Oregon and Washington and all the way east to the Northern Great Lakes. For our area, every single location is under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning. We have already seen some snow, but it is only going to get worse throughout the evening and overnight hours. Snow could be heavy at times and is expected to last for quite some time. The Wednesday morning commute is expected to be brutal. Snowfall will start to break up tomorrow evening, but we are still going to see on and off snow showers for a lot of our area until Thursday morning. The snow will clear out for good by Thursday evening. Total accumulation will be 6 to 12 inches for much of our area. Eastern counties may see up to 14 or 16 inches, while the Northern Black Hills may see up to 18 inches. On top of the snowfall, we also are expected to see some windy weather. The windiest area will be eastern counties with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible at times. While the winds won’t be quite as bad as previous winter storms, they will still produce blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility at times. On top of the snow and wind, brutally cold temperatures are expected as well. Wind chills by tomorrow morning will likely be in the -20s. There won’t be much improvement with the wind chills during the day on Wednesday or Thursday. Friday morning we will continue to see wind chill values in the -20s and possibly even -30s for northern counties. We will finally see a bit of relief from the temperatures Friday afternoon. The actual temperatures will drop below zero tonight and will stay below zero for a lot of our area through the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. More comfortable weather will finally return by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.