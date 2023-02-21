Gun confiscations at airports were at an all-time high last year and there are no signs of decreasing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2022, the Transportation Security Administration confiscated more than 6,000 guns at U.S. airports. South Dakota TSA agents snagged 16 last year.

People are allowed to fly with firearms, but there are rules.

Jessica Mayle with the TSA says that if you do need to travel with firearms, there is a safe and secure way to do it. All firearms must be declared to TSA and go through checked baggage. The firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard sided-container.

If someone doesn’t transport a firearm correctly, TSA calls local law enforcement and the passenger could face a fine.

“This is a problem that has been growing over several years. We just keep seeing these numbers rise. What we see overwhelmingly from gun owners when they come through the checkpoint and we say ‘Hey, you know there’s a gun in your bag’ is they say ‘Oh my gosh I forgot I had that in there. I didn’t mean to do that.’ It seems to be for the most part a careless mistake,” said Mayle.

Mayle added that the TSA website has a list of what travelers can and can’t take on an airplane. You can find that list here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all

