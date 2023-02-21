Gun confiscations at airports were at an all-time high last year and there are no signs of decreasing

A television displays a "no guns" sign at the Transportation Security Administration security...
A television displays a "no guns" sign at the Transportation Security Administration security area at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country. The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542 last year. The head of the Transportation Safety Administration, David Pekoske, says this is a reflection of what is going on in society and in “society there are more people carrying firearms.”(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2022, the Transportation Security Administration confiscated more than 6,000 guns at U.S. airports. South Dakota TSA agents snagged 16 last year.

People are allowed to fly with firearms, but there are rules.

Jessica Mayle with the TSA says that if you do need to travel with firearms, there is a safe and secure way to do it. All firearms must be declared to TSA and go through checked baggage. The firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard sided-container.

If someone doesn’t transport a firearm correctly, TSA calls local law enforcement and the passenger could face a fine.

“This is a problem that has been growing over several years. We just keep seeing these numbers rise. What we see overwhelmingly from gun owners when they come through the checkpoint and we say ‘Hey, you know there’s a gun in your bag’ is they say ‘Oh my gosh I forgot I had that in there. I didn’t mean to do that.’ It seems to be for the most part a careless mistake,” said Mayle.

Mayle added that the TSA website has a list of what travelers can and can’t take on an airplane. You can find that list here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt brine is more effective as a preventative liquid rather than a reactive liquid.
A liquid more efficient than rock salt is sprayed on roads before a snowstorm
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect
Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Opening restaurants in Rapid City can be tough
Rapid City police officer at a crime scene.
RCPD says North Rapid crime rates have been decreasing, despite not seeming like it
Trout was brought to the Humane Society of the Black Hills last year and is ready to find his...
Pet of the Week: Meet Trout