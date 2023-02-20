Rain and snow showers today; Dangerous winter storm arrives Wednesday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see scattered rain and snow showers today, mainly Black Hills, NE Wyoming and NW South Dakota. Slick spots can be expected on some roadways in these areas. In fact, slippery road conditions have been reported in Wyoming this morning.

Tuesday will be a day of change. First, mild temperatures can be expected in the morning into the early afternoon with a few rain and snow showers, then bitterly cold arctic air pours into the area Tuesday night. Widespread heavy snow will develop late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Accumulations of 6″ - 12″ will be likely with locally higher amounts. Gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. This will be a high-impact storm. Plan travel accordingly. Travel may become impossible in many areas Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Thursday will be bitterly cold but dry. Warmer air returns this weekend into early next week.

