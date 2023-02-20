Pet of the Week: Meet Trout

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday’s “Pet of the Week” is a real catch and perfect for those who like to be outside and explore.

Trout is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd Mix, who is looking to become one lucky person’s fur-ever friend. He might be shy at first, but once he warms up to you all he’ll want to do is play.

Trout enjoys fetch, car rides, and being walked. As a herding and working breed, he likes to keep busy, so if being outside and active is something you love then this is the dog for you.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills opens every day at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.