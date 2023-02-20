Matters of the State: Landowner losses; Health care work requirement

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a series of bills aimed at protecting landowners from eminent domain concerns.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also breaks down the discussion surrounding a bill dealing with foreign land purchases, as well as the latest on an investigation into a death threat against two state lawmakers and what to expect next week in the legislature.

Dakotans for Health co-founder Rick Weiland joins the program to discuss the House Resolution seeking to create a work requirement for Medicaid recipients. You can watch the full conversation below.

Our Washington newsroom reports on the growing speculation over whether Gov. Noem will run for president in 2024, after a series of speeches last week in the nation’s capital. And Sen. Mike Rounds weighs in on the urgency for Congress to address Social Security improvements.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
The Humane Society of the Black Hills now offers a new program for volunteers.
Not sure about a pet? Now you can check one out for a while
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain...
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire

Latest News

Fostering-to-adoption programs allow animals to be seen and potentially free up space for other...
Pet fostering programs help match families with 4-legged friends
Trout was brought to the Humane Society of the Black Hills last year and is ready to find his...
Pet of the Week: Meet Trout
A poll released by Gov. Kristi Noem shows overwhelming support to rid the state of a grocery tax.
Noem releases poll in support of grocery tax cut
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect