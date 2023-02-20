Heavy snowfall likely for our entire area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our entire area until Thursday morning. Snow will start overnight tonight for northern counties, but it will mostly be light to moderate. The heavy snow won’t start until Tuesday evening. Once it starts, it is expected to last for some time. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to impact our entire area overnight Tuesday and the majority of the day on Wednesday. Snow will linger Thursday morning before finally clearing out for good by Thursday afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches is likely along with blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. Travel conditions will become very difficult to impossible at times. Some windy weather is possible along with the snowfall. We’ll see wind gusts up to 40 mph starting Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday night. The winds won’t be as bad as previous winter storms we’ve had, but they will be strong enough to produce blowing snow that will significantly impact travel conditions. Temperatures are also expected to plummet. Wind chills values by Wednesday morning are going to be between -20° and -30°. Wind chills won’t improve throughout the day on Wednesday and they will continue to be in the -20s for Thursday and Friday morning as well. The temperatures will improve slightly starting Friday afternoon with much more comfortable weather expected for the weekend. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will still be fairly mild for Rapid City and places to the south and east. However, temperatures are going to drop significantly during the evening and overnight tomorrow. Highs will be near 0° and overnight lows will be in the negative double digits for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will improve by the weekend.

