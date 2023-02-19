Snow showers possible into the start of the work week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Mostly cloudy, with a low in the 20s for tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are likely Sunday as temperatures drop a bit. Much of the area will be in the 30s to low 40s. With passing isolated snow showers as we head into Monday, little to no snow accumulations is expected, Monday will be in the 30s and 40s once again but expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few rain or snow showers, especially for Wyoming and the Black Hills.

Our next storm system will move into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring accumulating snow and frigid temperatures to the area as the system moves through. Snow will intensify as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening and continue through Wednesday night. Widespread snowfall is expected across the area with significant accumulations possible. Enough to break out the snow shovel or snow blower. Snow will end early Thursday morning. Currently snow totals are still questionable but becoming more constant as the system moves closer.

Frigid temperatures are expected as lows will fall below zero and highs will be in the single digits for many on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be breezy at times, so wind chill values could drop into the -20s and -30s at times. Models look to bring temperatures back into the 30s by the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
Change-of-plea in Porcupine manslaughter case
Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the...
Unexpected Expenses: State project costs jump by millions
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain...
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana

Latest News

Greatest snowfall threat will be for South Dakota
Big changes coming for next week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning Milder today into the Weekend
Lower 50s for some
Warmer weather to end the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny and cool today; sunny and warmer Friday