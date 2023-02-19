1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and one person dead.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured, WMC reports.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge at 1482 Shelby Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say when they arrived, two victims were taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

While at the scene, officers were notified of another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead on the scene and three other victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shootings are connected and say in total, 10 people were injured and one is dead.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire
Some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain...
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
Change-of-plea in Porcupine manslaughter case
While in Las Vegas last week to complete multiple tour stops, thieves stole the vehicle’s...
PETA offers to pay for Wienermobile’s stolen catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog
Rising Star of the West 2023

Latest News

Tim Corbin, left, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor, passes through the hallway of the...
Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
Britain's Prince Charles meets Andrew Lloyd Webber during a visit to the Royal Albert Hall to...
Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a...
N. Korea makes fresh threats, US bombers fly after ICBM test
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing,...
Michigan State struggles with uncertain return to classes