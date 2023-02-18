Rapid City Fire Department expands main station

(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for an expansion to the main fire station.

With this expansion, the fire department will address many of the needs of a modern-day workforce, including considerations for more women in the department and integrating the fire marshal’s office into the main building.

“A building like this that we’re standing in front of, was built for a male-dominated work force. That’s no longer the case. We have quite a number of female employees and we need to recognize that,” said Jason Culberson, Rapid City fire chief.

When this building was constructed, the population of Rapid City was about half of what it is today. This is also reflected in the number of staff at the station over the years. Culberson says that this expansion will be a more accurate size proportional to the city’s population.

