Friday Night Frenzy, February 17, Part 1
Raiders boys clash with Cobblers, Yellow Jackets women defend home court
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing to Rapid City Central in December, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team was ready for revenge in Friday’s rematch. Plus, the Black Hills State women returned to the Young Center following three straight games on the road. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
